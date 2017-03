ATHENS, June 21 A lawmaker of the small Democratic Left party said on Friday his party should stay in the coalition government of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, showing the Democratic Left is split over the question ahead of a key meeting later on Friday.

"We must stay in government," lawmaker Vassilis Oikonomou said on private television station Mega. "We should finish the effort we have started (by entering the government)," he added.