(Adds details, CEO statement)
ATHENS May 10 Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH)
, the world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co.
soft drinks, posted a wider than expected loss in the
first quarter, hurt by austerity in debt-laden Greece and higher
commodity costs.
The Athens-based company, with operations in 27 countries in
Europe and in Nigeria, said on Thursday comparable net loss came
in at 19 million euros ($24.6 million), higher than analysts'
average 14.2 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll.
The bottler said the volume of unit cases sold dropped by 2
percent year-on-year to 425 million.
"We continue to witness macroeconomic uncertainty in all of
our EU markets," the company's chief executive Dimitris Lois
said in a statement. "We are also facing persistent input cost
pressures, whose year-on-year growth peaked in the first
quarter," he added.
On the other hand, the company said it maintained or
increased its market volume share in sparkling beverages in most
of its markets, including Italy, Switzerland, Russia and
Ukraine.
The company reiterated its intention to invest 1.45 billion
euros in 2012-2014. It expects to generate the same amount in
free cash flow.
($1=0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ingrid Melander
and Mike Nesbit)