UPDATE 1-Oil prices stable on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
ATHENS Aug 18 Greece is not discussing with euro zone countries other than Finland the possibility of providing collateral for their contribution to a new bailout deal agreed last month, a senior government official said on Thursday.
"We are not discussing this (collateral)," said the official who requested anonymity. "Entering such talks would cancel the entire bailout deal." (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
BEIJING, Feb 10 U.S. President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping his administration would respect the "one China" policy, during a telephone call between the leaders, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the call.
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement