BRUSSELS, Sept 7 Countries that want collateral from Greece are likely to have to settle for a lower or even no share of eventual profits from the EFSF, the euro zone's bailout fund, euro zone sources said on Wednesday.

Finland appeared broadly to have accepted this, but Slovenia and Slovakia wanted collateral without any form of penalty, two sources said.

Euro zone leaders agreed in July to guarantee more lending to Greece to allow the debt-laden country to avoid a default, but Finland's parliament decided it would have to get collateral for any new loan guarantees made.

Austria, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Slovenia said that, if Finland received collateral, then they wanted it too.

The topic will be on the agenda of an informal meeting of euro zone and European Union ministers, called the Ecofin, on Sep. 16 in Poland.

Euro zone sources said on Tuesday that a solution may not be agreed until the end of September because of its legal complexity.

A euro zone source said that, during talks to prepare for the Ecofin meeting, there was broad agreement that countries receiving collateral would have to accept a lower share of EFSF profits.

The collateral would not take the form of cash and could not be immediately seized by its holder.

Austria and the Netherlands supported this idea and were likely to drop their demands for collateral, euro zone sources said.

Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen reiterated Finland's demand for collateral in exchange for loans on Wednesday, and said Finland could drop out of the bailout if this demand was not met.

A Finnish government source confirmed the idea of collateral recipients getting lower EFSF returns had been proposed, but said that Finland had not yet agreed any specific terms.

Matti Hirvola, a special adviser at the finance ministry, said negotiations were still going on over the collateral issue and it was hard to say what the final deal would involve. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, Gilbert Kreijger in Amsterdam, Martin Santa in Bratislava and Ritsuko Ando in Helsinki; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)