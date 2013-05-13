ATHENS May 13 Greece will hit its fiscal
targets this year and next but needs additional savings to meet
its bailout requirements in 2015 and 2016, the European
Commission said.
The findings add to evidence that the country is back on
track to cut its deficit after nearly crashing out of the euro
zone last year, when reforms stalled during a political crisis.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet in Brussels later on
Monday to approve as much as 7.5 billion euros ($9.7 billion) of
bailout payments for Greece, after the country's finances won a
clean bill of health from EU/IMF inspectors last month.
Under a new coalition government that took power last year,
Athens has adopted fresh austerity measures demanded by its
lenders and outperformed its 2012 fiscal goals, the Commission
said in a report dated May 7 and released in Athens on Monday.
Athens has also taken all necessary measures to meet its
2013 and 2014 targets, said the Commission, predicting a
balanced primary budget before interest payments this year and a
surplus of 1.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2014.
"Effective measures have been taken to reach the targets...
in 2013 and 2014," said the 11-page report. Spurred on by its
lenders, Athens has narrowed its budget gap by two thirds since
2009, to about 6 percent of GDP last year.
But austerity-weary Greeks still need to find new savings to
meet a more ambitious target for a primary budget surplus of 3
percent of GDP in 2015 and 4.5 percent in 2016, the report said.
Athens needs extra fiscal measures worth 1.8 percent of GDP
in 2015 and 2.2 percent in 2016 to live up to these goals,
according to the Commission.
Based on Greek government estimates of nominal GDP over the
two years, the Commission's estimates translate into a fiscal
gap of nearly 8 billion euros, according to Reuters
calculations.
Any demand for fresh spending cuts may cause friction
between Athens and its creditors. The fragile coalition
government has said that society would not tolerate more
austerity after three years of harsh budget and wage cuts.
Athens and its lenders would make a new estimate on the size
of the gap and discuss the measures needed to fill it in the
autumn, the report said.
Austerity measures adopted since the country's first EU/IMF
bailout in mid-2010 have driven unemployment to a euro zone
record of about 27 percent.
Greeks' average disposable income dropped by a third and the
economy is seen contracting by almost a quarter between 2008 and
2013, the country's worst recession since the World War II.