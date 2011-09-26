ATHENS, Sept 26 Greece's government may announce
deals this week to extend concessions at the OPAP (OPAr.AT)
betting agency and the country's airport, the head of the
Finance Ministry's privatisation department said on Monday.
"It has to do with renewing the concession for the Athens
airport, renewing the concession for OPAP's gaming, and selling
the license for the so-called VLTs (video lottery machines),"
George Christodoulakis told NET radio.
"It's possible that we will announce the deal about the
three concessions within the week."
OPAP, the Greek sports betting monopoly, has agreed the
outlines of a 1 billion euro deal to extend its concession and
acquire a new gaming license, a crucial part of a privatisation
programme in which Greece has agreed to raise 5 billion euros by
the year end.
Christodoulakis said another deal involving state lotteries
could take place in November.
(Reporting by Michael Winfrey)