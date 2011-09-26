ATHENS, Sept 26 Greece's government may announce deals this week to extend concessions at the OPAP (OPAr.AT) betting agency and the country's airport, the head of the Finance Ministry's privatisation department said on Monday.

"It has to do with renewing the concession for the Athens airport, renewing the concession for OPAP's gaming, and selling the license for the so-called VLTs (video lottery machines)," George Christodoulakis told NET radio.

"It's possible that we will announce the deal about the three concessions within the week."

OPAP, the Greek sports betting monopoly, has agreed the outlines of a 1 billion euro deal to extend its concession and acquire a new gaming license, a crucial part of a privatisation programme in which Greece has agreed to raise 5 billion euros by the year end.

Christodoulakis said another deal involving state lotteries could take place in November. (Reporting by Michael Winfrey)