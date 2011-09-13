(Adds time of conference call)

ATHENS, Sept 13 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou will hold a conference call on Wednesday with French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Papandreou's office said on Tuesday.

The call comes amid renewed talk among euro zone policymakers about a Greek default, prompted by the country's failure to meet the fiscal goals set out in its EU/IMF bailout.

"The Prime Minister's teleconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy will take place at about 7.00 pm (1600 GMT)," Papandreou's office said in a statement.

Before the conference call, Papandreou will chair a cabinet meeting to review the implementation of the debt-laden country's austerity and fiscal reform plan.

Sarkozy's office denied earlier on Tuesday that Paris and Berlin would issue a joint statement on Greece, after a French government source had said a statement would be made -- driving up the euro on hopes of action from the leaders.

Stock markets had fallen further on Tuesday morning on worries about Greece and the euro zone's third largest economy Italy, but they recovered some ground in midday trading.

Merkel earlier told German radio that Europe's challenge today was "historic" and said everything must be done to keep the euro bloc intact.

Merkel and Sarkozy stood shoulder-to-shoulder in Paris in mid-August to unveil far-reaching plans for closer euro zone integration, but they disappointed markets by saying that joint issuance of euro bonds would have to wait.