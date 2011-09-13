(Adds time of conference call)
ATHENS, Sept 13 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou will hold a conference call on Wednesday with French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
Papandreou's office said on Tuesday.
The call comes amid renewed talk among euro zone
policymakers about a Greek default, prompted by the country's
failure to meet the fiscal goals set out in its EU/IMF bailout.
"The Prime Minister's teleconference with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy will take
place at about 7.00 pm (1600 GMT)," Papandreou's office said in
a statement.
Before the conference call, Papandreou will chair a cabinet
meeting to review the implementation of the debt-laden country's
austerity and fiscal reform plan.
Sarkozy's office denied earlier on Tuesday that Paris and
Berlin would issue a joint statement on Greece, after a French
government source had said a statement would be made -- driving
up the euro on hopes of action from the leaders.
Stock markets had fallen further on Tuesday morning on
worries about Greece and the euro zone's third largest economy
Italy, but they recovered some ground in midday trading.
Merkel earlier told German radio that Europe's challenge
today was "historic" and said everything must be done to keep
the euro bloc intact.
Merkel and Sarkozy stood shoulder-to-shoulder in Paris in
mid-August to unveil far-reaching plans for closer euro zone
integration, but they disappointed markets by saying that joint
issuance of euro bonds would have to wait.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou; editing by
Patrick Graham; writing by Harry Papachristou)