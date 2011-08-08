ATHENS Aug 8 Greek, EU and banking officials will hold a conference call on Tuesday about the progress made so far in Greece's debt bond swap plan for banks (PSI), Greek finance ministry sources said on Monday.

Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and EU Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn will be on the call, the officials said.

"PSI and other issues will be discussed," one of the officials said. The call will take place after frequent talks between lower-level officials about the program, but it is not expected to yield any final decisions.

Charles Dallara, senior official at banking lobby IIF which helps coordinate the talks with banks, will also be on the call, according to the officials. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)