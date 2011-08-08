* Conference call on Greek bond swap scheduled for Tue

* Eurogroup chair, Greek finance minister to take part

* No final decisions expected (Adds details)

ATHENS, Aug 8 Top Greek, EU and banking officials will hold a conference call on Tuesday about the progress made so far in a Greek debt bond swap plan for banks (PSI), Greek finance ministry sources said on Monday.

Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and EU Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn will be on the call, the officials said.

Under the plan, banks and insurance companies are invited to voluntarily swap their Greek government bonds for longer maturity paper at lower interest rates to ease the cash-strapped country's debt burden and avert a default.

Greece's private sector creditors will take a 21 percent loss on their bond holdings as part of a 37 billion euro contribution to a rescue plan for the debt-stricken country, agreed at a euro zone summit earlier this month. For details, see [ID:nLDE76L052]

Venizelos has said that he wants the debt exchange, which may lead the rating agencies to declare Greece in a temporary, "selective" default, to be wrapped up as soon as possible in September.

"PSI and other issues will be discussed," one of the officials said. The call will take place after frequent talks between lower-level officials about the program, but it is not expected to yield any final decisions.

Charles Dallara, senior official at banking lobby IIF which helps coordinate the talks which have started late in July, will also be on the call, according to the officials.

The IIF has estimated that about 90 percent of all private holders of Greek debt maturing by 2020 will take part in the scheme. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)