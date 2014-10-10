ATHENS Oct 11 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras comfortably won a confidence vote in parliament in the early hours of Saturday after securing the support of all 155 conservative and Socialist lawmakers in his coalition.

Samaras called the vote in a bid to rally support for his plan to abandon an unpopular EU/IMF aid package and end speculation that he will soon have to call snap elections. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)