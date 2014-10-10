Caution over Dutch vote pushes euro zone bond yields lower
* France's 10-year govt bond yield spread to Germany edges higher
ATHENS Oct 11 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras comfortably won a confidence vote in parliament in the early hours of Saturday after securing the support of all 155 conservative and Socialist lawmakers in his coalition.
Samaras called the vote in a bid to rally support for his plan to abandon an unpopular EU/IMF aid package and end speculation that he will soon have to call snap elections. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)
* France's 10-year govt bond yield spread to Germany edges higher
FRANKFURT, March 15 The euro zone economy is picking up strength but growth has yet to translate into a sustained recovery of inflation so the European Central Bank should not yet reassess its policy stance, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
March 15 Oman's National Center for Statistics and Information released the following February consumer price data, showing annual inflation at its highest level since at least 2012. OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.5* 0.8 -0.1 pct change year/year 2.4 1.8 0.3 NOTE. * Calculated by Reuters because the the centre did not provide a month-on-month inflation rate. Inflation h