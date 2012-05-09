BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
May 9 Greek Conservative leader Antonis Samaras on Wednesday rejected joining a coalition government led by leftist leader Alexis Tsipras, who opposes the country's international bailout.
"Mr. Tsipras... asks me to accept Greece's exit from the euro and the country's bankruptcy. This is something I will not do," Samaras said after meeting Tsipras, the head of the Left Coalition party.
The widely expected decision by Samaras followed refusal by the other mainstream party, Socialist PASOK, to join a coalition led by Tsipras and makes a second Greek election likely within weeks. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------