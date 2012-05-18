ATHENS May 18 Greece's conservatives, the
country's biggest party which backs its international bailout,
rejected on Friday a suggestion by German Chancellor Angela
Merkel that Greece hold a referendum on its euro zone
membership.
"The Greek people don't need a referendum to prove they're
pro-euro," said Antonis Samaras, the leader of the conservative
New Democracy party, in a statement.
Greece's government spokesman said earlier on Friday that
Merkel raised the referendum idea in a telephone conversation
with Greece's President Karolos Papoulias.
