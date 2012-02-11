ATHENS Feb 11 Greek conservative leader
Antonis Samaras said on Saturday that all his party's lawmakers
must vote for an IMF/EU bailout law or face being dropped as
parliamentary candidates.
"This is obviously an issue of party discipline," Samaras
told a parliamentary committee, saying anyone who opposed the
bailout "will not be a candidate in the next election".
His New Democracy party, which backs the coalition of Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos, is the second biggest in parliament.
The small far-right LAOS party has withdrawn from the cabinet
and some members of the socialist PASOK party have threatened to
oppose the austerity package when parliament votes on it on
Sunday.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by David Stamp)