ATHENS Oct 10 Greece's construction slump continued in June, weighing on the contracting economy which is projected to stay in recession for a fourth successive year in 2011, statistics service data showed on Monday.

Statistics service ELSTAT said a total of 3,369 building permits were issued nationwide in June, 27.8 percent fewer than in the same month last year. Volume and surface under construction suffered respective drops of 37.5 and 35.9 percent.

A key growth driver for Greece's 230 billion euro economy, construction declined 11.1 percent in the whole of 2010 after contracting by 14.2 percent in 2009.

Economic activity is expected to contract by 5.5 percent in 2011, making it hard for the government to raise revenues and meet deficit reduction targets.

According to ELSTAT, building volumes shrank 45 percent year-on-year in the first half.

Greek cement consumption has dropped to its lowest level in at least 40 years as a result of austerity policies that have taken a toll on demand for home loans and public investment.

ELSTAT provided the following details: ***********************************************************

JUNE 2011 JUNE 2010 Y/Y CHANGE

(pct)

Volume (m3 '000) 1,871 2,996 -37.5%

Surface (m2 '000) 524 818 -35.9%

Building permits 3,369 4,666 -27.8%

------------------------------------------------------

source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Catherine Evans)