* Number of building permits down 8 pct

* Construction fell 11.1 pct in 2010

ATHENS, March 5 Greece's construction sector continued to shrink in November and weigh on its economy, which is expected to stay in recession for a fifth straight year in 2012, statistics service (ELSTAT) data showed on Monday.

ELSTAT said a total of 3,457 building permits were issued nationwide in November last year, 8 percent fewer than in the same month a year earlier. Volume and surface under construction suffered even steeper drops, of respectively 26.6 and 28.5 percent.

A key growth driver for Greece's 215 billion euro economy, construction declined 11.1 percent in the whole of 2010 after a 14.2 percent decline in 2009.

Economic activity is projected to have slumped by 6.8 percent in 2011.

Austerity measures including cuts in pay and pensions and higher taxes demanded by Greece's international lenders for a second bailout will continue to weigh on the sector this year.

Cement consumption has dropped to its lowest level in at least 40 years as the deep recession has hit residential construction. The government has also cut public investment outlays.

According to ELSTAT, building volumes shrank 32.6 percent year-on-year in the 12 months to November last year compared to 2010.

ELSTAT provided the following details: *********************************************************

NOVEMBER 2011 NOVEMBER 2010 Y/Y CHANGE

(pct)

Volume (m3 '000) 2,045 2,786 -26.6%

Surface (m2 '000) 536 750 -28.5%

Building permits 3,457 3,757 -8.0%

-------------------------------------------------------

source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Toby Chopra)