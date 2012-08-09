* Number of building permits down 31.2 pct in May
* Building activity volume shrinks 11.1 pct in year to May
ATHENS, Aug 9 Greece's construction sector
slumped again in May, weighing on an economy expected to stay in
recession for a fifth consecutive year, data from the country's
statistics service (ELSTAT) showed on Thursday.
Once a key growth driver, construction activity has been hit
hard by austerity policies to deal with the country's debt
crisis.
Tighter bank credit coupled with cuts in wages and pensions
have squeezed household disposable incomes, weakening demand for
new homes, while a property levy to fill state coffers has also
taken its toll.
ELSTAT said 2,410 building permits were issued in May, 31.2
percent fewer than in the same month a year earlier. The sector
declined 28.5 percent in the whole of 2011 based on the number
of building permits.
Building activity shrank 11.1 percent in 2010 after a 14.2
percent decline in 2009. Almost half of Greece's construction
workers have lost their jobs since 2007, according to ELSTAT.
In the 12 months to May, ELSTAT said building volume was
down 24.8 percent year on year, as construction permits fell
18.8 percent.
Greece's economy is expected to contract by nearly 7 percent
this year, based on recent forecasts by think tank IOBE.
ELSTAT provided the following details:
**********************************************************
MAY 2012 MAY 2011 Y/Y CHANGE
(pct)
Volume (m3 '000) 1,815 1,961 -7.4%
Surface (m2 '000) 506 537 -5.8%
Building permits 2,410 3,503 -31.2%
-------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Stephen Nisbet)