BRUSSELS Feb 21 Private investors agreed
on Tuesday that the coupon on new, 30-year Greek bonds that will
replace existing paper under a debt swap will start from a lower
level than previously discussed and rise in stages, a euro zone
official said.
The coupon will start at 2 percent and increase to 3 percent
before 2020. From 2021, the coupon will be 4.3 percent and hold
steady to maturity, the official said.
Until now, discussions with investors on the restructuring
of privately held debt assumed a coupon of 3 percent between now
and 2020, rising to 3.75 percent from 2021 to maturity.
