Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
ATHENS Oct 7 A Greek prosecutor ordered an investigation on Wednesday into imported cars fitted with emission-cheating software after Volkswagen admitted it had used such a device to rig U.S. emissions tests, court sources said.
Greece's environment ministry asked last week three local Volkswagen dealers to provide data on any sales of diesel cars fitted with test-defeating software in Greece.
"The prosecutor is investigating any criminal responsibility linked to vehicles which were imported ... and carry such software," one of the court officials said. (Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Paul Taylor)
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
MUNICH, April 3 A German court has rebuffed Volkswagen's attempt to prevent prosecutors from using information seized during searches of the law firm which the carmaker had hired to investigate its emissions scandal.