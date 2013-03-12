ATHENS, March 12 Total credit growth in Greece
shrank 4.9 percent year-on-year in December, with the pace of
decline picking up from the previous month, Bank of Greece
data showed on Tuesday.
Credit extended to the government fell 8 percent in
December after an 0.2 percent drop in the previous
month.
Lending to businesses and households shrank 4.0
percent compared to a 4.6 percent contraction in November.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG
Total credit -4.9 -3.6 -3.4 -3.5 -3.5
Credit to public sector -8.0 -0.2 +1.3 0.0 +1.0
Credit to business, hholds -4.0 -4.6 -4.8 -4.5 -4.8
---------------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece