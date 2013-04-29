MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ATHENS, April 29 Total credit growth in Greece shrank 7.1 percent year-on-year in February, with the pace of decline picking up from the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday. Credit extended to the government fell 18.7 percent in February after a 10.9 percent drop in the previous month. Lending to businesses and households shrank 3.9 percent compared to a 4.0 percent contraction in January. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT Total credit -7.1 -5.4 -4.9 -3.6 -3.4 Credit to public sector -18.7 -10.9 -8.0 -0.2 +1.3 Credit to business, hholds -3.9 -4.0 -4.0 -4.6 -4.8 --------------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: