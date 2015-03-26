BRIEF-Zambal Spain FY net profit 26.9 mln euros
* Reported on Wednesday FY net sales 35.4 million euros ($37.8 million)
ATHENS, March 26 Total credit in Greece shrank 1.3 percent year-on-year in January, with the pace of decline slowing from the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday. Credit extended to the government rose 8.6 percent after rising 7.3 percent in December, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined by 2.9 percent, from a 3.1 percent drop in December. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG Total credit -1.3 -1.7 -2.9 -3.7 -4.3 -4.5 Credit to public sector +8.6 +7.3 -1.7 -7.0 -9.9 -11.2 Credit to business, hholds -2.9 -3.1 -3.0 -3.2 -3.5 -3.5 ----------------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
DUBAI, April 6 Stock markets in the Gulf may decline on Thursday as crude oil pulled away from a near one-month high hit in the previous session, but strong buying momentum in Abu Dhabi's blue chips may continue to support that index.
* Kriangkrai Burintrawattana resigned from the positions of director and the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: