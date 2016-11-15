ATHENS, , Nov 15 Total credit in Greece's banking system contracted 1.9 percent year-on-year in September after a 1.6 percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday. Credit extended to the government fell 3.0 percent after decreasing by 1.3 percent in August, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined 1.7 percent after a 1.7 percent drop in August. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL Total credit -1.9 -1.6 -1.7 -2.5 -2.2 -1.8 Credit to public sector -3.0 -1.3 -2.3 -5.7 -3.2 -1.2 Credit to business, hholds -1.7 -1.7 -1.6 -2.0 -2.0 -1.9 ------------------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)