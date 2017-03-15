ATHENS, March 15 Total credit in Greece's banking system contracted 1.4 percent year-on-year in January after shrinking by 1.0 percent in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday. Credit extended to the government rose 0.1 percent after a 1.4 percent increase in December, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined 1.6 percent after a 1.4 percent drop in December. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT Total credit -1.4 -1.0 -1.0 -1.3 -1.8 Credit to public sector 0.1 1.4 1.0 0.2 -3.0 Credit to business, hholds -1.6 -1.4 -1.4* -1.6 -1.6 ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Renee Maltezou)