a day ago
Greek credit contracts 1.6 pct y/y in May - central bank
July 10, 2017 / 9:45 AM / a day ago

Greek credit contracts 1.6 pct y/y in May - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking
system contracted 1.6 percent year-on-year in May after a 1.6
percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece          
data showed on Monday.
    Credit extended to the government fell 5 percent after
decreasing by 5.4 percent in April, the central bank said.
Lending to businesses and households declined 1 percent after a
0.9 percent drop in April.
    
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES                 MAY  APRIL  MARCH  FEB   JAN   DEC  
      
(in pct y/y) 
Total credit                -1.6  -1.6  -1.7   -1.9 -1.4  -1.0 
Credit to public sector     -5.0  -5.4  -3.9   -3.7  0.1   1.4  
Credit to business, hholds  -1.0  -0.9  -1.3   -1.6 -1.6  -1.5 
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

