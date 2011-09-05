BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
ATHENS, Sept 5 Bank credit to Greece's private sector continued to contract in July as an austerity-fuelled recession suppressed demand for loans, according to central bank data released on Monday.
The Bank of Greece said credit shrank by 1.2 percent on an annual basis, with the pace unchanged from June.
Recession, coupled with tighter credit conditions, is eating into the borrowing that boosted consumption and economic expansion in Greece in earlier years.
Bank credit to households and private non-profit institutions shrank by 2.7 percent in July compared with a 2.5 percent annual fall in June.
Greece's economy is projected to contract by more than 4.5 percent this year, the finance minister said last month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous wee
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni