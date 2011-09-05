ATHENS, Sept 5 Bank credit to Greece's private sector continued to contract in July as an austerity-fuelled recession suppressed demand for loans, according to central bank data released on Monday.

The Bank of Greece said credit shrank by 1.2 percent on an annual basis, with the pace unchanged from June.

Recession, coupled with tighter credit conditions, is eating into the borrowing that boosted consumption and economic expansion in Greece in earlier years.

Bank credit to households and private non-profit institutions shrank by 2.7 percent in July compared with a 2.5 percent annual fall in June.

Greece's economy is projected to contract by more than 4.5 percent this year, the finance minister said last month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)