ATHENS Oct 3 Bank credit to Greece's private sector continued to contract in August as austerity measures to reduce deficits deepened the recession and suppressed demand for loans, central bank data showed on Monday.

The Bank of Greece said credit contracted by 1.3 percent on an annual basis, with the decline picking up from July's 1.2 percent clip.

Recession, coupled with tighter credit conditions, is eating into the borrowing that once boosted consumption and economic expansion in Greece.

Bank credit to households and private non-profit institutions shrank 2.9 percent in August after a 2.7 percent drop in July. Credit to businesses grew 0.5 percent, slowing from 0.6 percent.

Greece's economy is projected to contract 5.5 percent this year, the finance minister said on Sunday.

