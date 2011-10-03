ATHENS Oct 3 Bank credit to Greece's private
sector continued to contract in August as austerity measures to
reduce deficits deepened the recession and suppressed demand
for loans, central bank data showed on Monday.
The Bank of Greece said credit contracted by 1.3 percent on
an annual basis, with the decline picking up from July's 1.2
percent clip.
Recession, coupled with tighter credit conditions, is eating
into the borrowing that once boosted consumption and economic
expansion in Greece.
Bank credit to households and private non-profit
institutions shrank 2.9 percent in August after a 2.7 percent
drop in July. Credit to businesses grew 0.5 percent, slowing
from 0.6 percent.
Greece's economy is projected to contract 5.5 percent this
year, the finance minister said on Sunday.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by John
Stonestreet)