ATHENS Dec 1 Bank credit to Greece's private sector contracted more in October as austerity measures and a protracted recession continued to sap demand for loans, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The Bank of Greece said credit shrank 2.2 percent on an annual basis, with the pace of decline unchanged from September.

Recession, coupled with tighter credit conditions, is eating into the borrowing that once boosted consumption and economic expansion in Greece.

Bank credit to households and private non-profit institutions shrank 3.6 percent in October after a 3.1 percent drop in September. Credit to businesses dropped 0.4 percent after a 0.9 percent decline in the previous month.

Greece's economy is projected to contract more than 5.5 percent this year, the central bank has said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)