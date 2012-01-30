ATHENS Jan 30 Bank lending to Greece's private sector contracted again in December as austerity measures and a protracted recession continued to sap demand for loans, central bank data showed on Monday.

Bank of Greece said credit shrank 3.2 percent on an annual basis, with the pace of the decline picking up from November.

Recession and tighter credit conditions are eating into the borrowing that once fuelled consumption and economic expansion in Greece, which is struggling to emerge from a severe debt crisis.

Bank credit to households and private non-profit institutions shrank 3.9 percent in December after a 3.8 percent drop in November. Credit to businesses dropped 1.8 percent after a 1.0 percent drop the previous month.

Greece's economy is projected to have contracted by more than 5.5 percent last year, the central bank has said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)