ATHENS May 29 Bank lending to Greece's private sector contracted in April but at a slightly slower pace than a month earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as tight credit conditions and a protracted economic slump sap demand for loans.

Credit shrank 3.4 percent year-on-year, the Bank of Greece said, compared to 3.5 percent in March.

Bank credit to the private sector has been contracting since mid-2011 on an annual basis, aggravating the country's worst postwar economic slump.

Greece's cash-strapped banks are charging interest rates of between 8 and 12 percent for loans, business groups have said, making it hard for firms to borrow.

The government expects lenders will be in a better position to fund the economy after next month, when their bailout-funded recapitalisation is completed.

Credit to businesses, a narrower measure in the data than the private sector, declined 3.4 percent after a 3.6 percent drop in March, the Bank of Greece said. Loans to households and private non-profit institutions shrank 3.7 percent in April from a 3.6 percent drop in the previous month.

The central bank expects the economy to contract by 4.6 percent in 2013, its sixth consecutive year of recession before recovery sets in next year. This would bring total economic contraction in 2008-2013 to about a quarter. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Harry Papachristou and Alison Williams)