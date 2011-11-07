ATHENS Nov 7 Bank credit to Greece's private sector continued to contract in September as austerity measures and a protracted recession suppressed demand for loans, central bank data showed on Monday.

The Bank of Greece said credit contracted by 2.2 percent on an annual basis, with the decline picking up from August's 1.3 percent clip.

Recession, coupled with tighter credit conditions, is eating into the borrowing that once boosted consumption and economic expansion in Greece.

Bank credit to households and private non-profit institutions shrank 3.1 percent in September after a 2.9 percent drop in August. Credit to businesses dropped 0.9 percent after growing 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Greece's economy is projected to contract 5.5 percent this year, the finance minister has said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by John Stonestreet)