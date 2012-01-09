ATHENS Jan 9 Bank lending to Greece's private sector contracted again in November as austerity measures and a protracted recession continued to sap demand for loans, central bank data showed on Monday.

The Bank of Greece said credit shrank 2.4 percent on an annual basis, with the pace of decline picking up from October.

Recession and tighter credit conditions are eating into the borrowing that once fuelled consumption and economic expansion in Greece.

Bank credit to households and private non-profit institutions shrank 3.8 percent in November after a 3.6 percent drop in October. Credit to businesses dropped 0.5 percent after a 0.4 percent drop the previous month.

Greece's economy is projected to have contracted by more than 5.5 percent this year, the central bank has said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)