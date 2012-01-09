ATHENS Jan 9 Bank lending to Greece's
private sector contracted again in November as austerity
measures and a protracted recession continued to sap demand for
loans, central bank data showed on Monday.
The Bank of Greece said credit shrank 2.4 percent
on an annual basis, with the pace of decline picking up from
October.
Recession and tighter credit conditions are eating into the
borrowing that once fuelled consumption and economic expansion
in Greece.
Bank credit to households and private non-profit
institutions shrank 3.8 percent in November after a 3.6 percent
drop in October. Credit to businesses dropped 0.5 percent after
a 0.4 percent drop the previous month.
Greece's economy is projected to have contracted by more
than 5.5 percent this year, the central bank has said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)