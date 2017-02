Dec 14 Law firms Allen & Overy, White & Case and advisory firm Blackstone have been lined up by Greece's creditors to reach a final agreement over the country's debt restructuring, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The European Union, the EFSF and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are set to meet with representants of Greece's creditors this Friday in Paris to agree on a sustainable deal to cut Greece's debt, the source said.

(Reporting by Sophie Sassard. Editing by Douwe Miedema.)