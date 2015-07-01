The Hague, July 1 Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the euro zone's finance ministers will discuss a proposal sent by Athens, but he sees "little chance" of progress after comments by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Less than 24 hours after Tsipras told creditors in a letter he would accept their bailout offer if some conditions were changed, he said in a public address that Greece was being "blackmailed". [ID: L8N0ZH0TT]

"We will talk about the proposals, but with that last speech I see little prospect of progress," Dijsselbloem told journalists. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Larry King)