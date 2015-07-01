(Adds)

The Hague, July 1 Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the euro zone's finance ministers will discuss a proposal sent by Athens, but he sees "little chance" of progress after comments by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Less than 24 hours after Tsipras told creditors in a letter he would accept their bailout offer if some conditions were changed, he said in a public address that Greece was being "blackmailed". [ID: L8N0ZH0TT]

"We will talk about the proposals, but with that last speech I see little prospect of progress," Dijsselbloem told journalists.

Speaking about plans to holds a referendum about bailout terms, Tsipras told the Greek people: "A 'No' vote is a decisive step towards a better agreement that we aim to sign right after Sunday's result."

His comments appeared to fly in the face of warnings from European partners that the vote was effectively a vote on whether Greece stays in the euro, or return to the drachma.

"Naturally, we'll take his most recent remarks into consideration, and his new position, which is actually a repetition of the message 'no to the Eurozone'," Dijsselbloem said ahead of a conference call with his euro zone counterparts.

