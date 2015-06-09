AMSTERDAM, June 9 The head of the Eurogroup said on Tuesday that Greece and its creditors were not yet on the verge of a deal to resolve Athens' cash crunch.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem also said in a televised interview with Dutch RTL Nieuws that it was not certain whether Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would meet the French and German leaders in Brussels on Wednesday.

"I've heard a lot of optimism from the Greek side, and it's an underestimation of the complexity of what's being asked of them," Dijsselbloem said.

