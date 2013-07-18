BERLIN, July 18 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble is willing to discuss further help for Greece if it
reforms successfully but it still needs support at the end of a
current international bailout programme, he said during a trip
to Athens on Thursday.
"If Greece (towards the end of 2014) has implemented its
reforms and has reached a primary surplus then we will negotiate
further measures if necessary," Schaeuble said, having earlier
told Athens to stop lobbying for more debt forgiveness.
"My advice is that everyone concentrates on ... doing what
we have agreed because only if we implement what we agreed step
by step, can we regain reliability, trust and through that
growth."