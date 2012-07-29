* Greece looking for savings worth 11.5 billion euros
* Troika of lenders in Greece to stay until savings
finalized -source
* Political leaders said eyeing wage and pension cuts
(Adds quotes from source on troika visit)
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, July 29 Political leaders in Greece have
agreed on most of the austerity measures demanded by its
creditors and are now eyeing pension and wage cuts to find the
final 1.5 billion euros of savings still needed, a source close
to the talks said on Sunday.
Greece must find savings worth 11.5 billion euros for 2013
and 2014 to satisfy its increasingly impatient lenders, who are
currently visiting Athens to evaluate the country's progress in
complying with the terms of its latest bailout.
A finance ministry source said the lenders, who were due to
leave Athens at the end of July, would now stay until the
savings plan was nailed down.
"We want to help and we will stay as long as it takes and
until the plan is finalized," IMF mission chief Poul Thomsen has
told the Greek finance minister, according to a Greek official.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's government last week
managed to draw up a list of measures to achieve those savings,
but the three parties in his conservative-led administration
failed to agree on them, and are due to resume talks on Monday.
"The political leaders don't disagree on anything, there are
just alternative proposals being discussed to protect those with
low pensions or incomes in the public sector," said the source,
who is involved in the talks. "We need measures worth 1.5
billion euros to finalise the 11.5 billion euro package."
Near-bankrupt Greece is fighting an increasingly desperate
battle to convince skeptical European Union and International
Monetary Fund lenders it has turned over a new leaf and is ready
to push through long-delayed reforms to overhaul its
recession-hit economy.
But the lenders have so far appeared far from convinced, and
officials have told Reuters Greece is likely to require a new
debt restructuring that the euro zone - faced with market
turmoil in Italy and Spain as well - can ill afford.
Greek media have reported that the country's leaders are
discussing possible layoffs of contractors in the public sector,
a cap on pensions, cuts in welfare benefits, reductions in tax
exemptions, and lower salaries for public employees as well as
raising the retirement age by a year to make up the shortfall in
savings.
PRESSURE ON CASH RESERVES
A decision on a new tranche of aid for Greece is not expected
until September, and the country's already dire financial
position appears to be getting increasingly precarious.
"The fact that we have not received the agreed aid
instalments has put pressure on our cash reserves. Until then,
we are taking extra care in managing our cash," Deputy Finance
Minister Christos Staikouras told Real News weekly.
The troika of EU, European Central Bank and IMF lenders,
whose departure date is now uncertain, is due to return in
September to complete its assessment of whether Greece deserves
more aid.
A fifth year of recession, record unemployment, and repeated
waves of austerity cuts have fuelled growing anger towards the
troika and the austerity medicine it has insisted on.
Summing up the dark public mood, the GSEE union lambasted the
troika after talks with it on Friday for heaping misery on
Greeks.
"We agreed on one thing - that we disagree on everything,"
GSEE leader Yannis Panagopoulos said in a statement. "The troika
men came to Greece as doctors and prescribed the medicine that
would save the Greek economy and people, but in the end they
proved to be charlatans."
(Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Tim Pearce)