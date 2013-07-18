ATHENS, July 18 Greek police have banned
protests in downtown Athens on Thursday during a visit by
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, whom many accuse of
forcing painful cuts on Greece in return for the multi-billion
euro bailouts keeping it afloat.
With Greece now in a sixth year of a deep, austerity-fuelled
recession, many of those struggling with record unemployment and
plummeting living standards blame Germany's insistence on fiscal
rigour for their economic woes.
Hundreds of workers have taken to the streets in more than a
week of rowdy protests against government plans to cut thousands
of public sector jobs to please Greece's European Union and
International Monetary Fund lenders.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's coalition government
scraped through a vote late on Wednesday on the divisive bill
which includes the job losses, a condition for a further 7
billion euros in aid.
"Hail, Schaeuble!" the leftist Avgi newspaper screamed on
its front page on Thursday. "The moribund salute you," it wrote
above a stern-looking photograph of the minister.
The ban on demonstrations bans protesters from gathering in
central parts of Athens, a police official said, including
around parliament in Syntagma Square, the focus of often violent
protests against cutbacks designed to tackle the debt crisis.
The ban includes groups of more than three people holding
banners and shouting slogans, and will be in force from 9 a.m.
to 8 p.m. local time. Central metro stations will also be shut.
"Who is Mr Schaeuble for you to prohibit Greek citizens from
protesting against austerity?" asked Panagiotis Lafazanis, a
lawmaker from the radical leftist Syriza opposition party, which
wants to tear up the bailout plan.
"You are governing the country like a protectorate, a banana
republic."
Tens of thousands of demonstrators defied a ban on protests
during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to the Greek
capital in October, while some pelted police with rocks, bottles
and sticks. Pictures lampooning Merkel as a latter-day Nazi,
festooned with swastikas, are commonplace.
Schaeuble is visiting Athens for the first time since
Europe's debt crisis erupted here in late 2009 to offer Greece
100 million euros for a fund to promote economic growth.
Some 3,500 police will be deployed in the streets of Athens
during his visit, while another 3,000 will be on standby.