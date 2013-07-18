* Greek government bans protests during Schaeuble's visit
By Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, July 18 Greeks should stop lobbying for
more debt relief, Germany's finance minister said on a visit to
Athens on Thursday that forced a lockdown of the city centre and
a ban on protests against the deeply unpopular champion of
austerity.
Wolfgang Schaeuble's motorcade drove through empty streets
cordoned off by thousands of riot policemen and devoid of any
protesters. It was his first trip to Greece since its debt
problems kindled the euro zone crisis four years ago.
Unlike during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit last
October when thousands defied a similar ban on protests, there
were virtually no demonstrators to greet Schaeuble apart from a
group of about eight women who shouted "Nazi, Nazi" and "Raus!"
(out!) outside the finance ministry.
"He (Schaeuble) is a jerk," said Marina Papachristou, 60, an
unemployed grandmother of two. "He has come here to check on his
colony. Get out!"
Athens played up the symbolic visit as a show of support for
Greece by one of its biggest creditors, although critics
disparaged it as a public relations effort by Berlin before
Merkel faces re-election in September.
Schaeuble arrived hours after Greece's parliament passed a
scheme to fire thousands of public sector workers, and he duly
praised Athens for its reform efforts.
But he also bluntly told Greeks to stop asking for a second
debt writedown following a restructuring last year that imposed
massive losses on private holders of Greek bonds. He said more
help could be discussed next year if Athens met targets.
"I would like to ask all of you not to continue at this time
this discussion on a new haircut," he said at an event with
Greek businessmen. "It is not in your interest."
Official lenders like the euro zone and the International
Monetary Fund now hold more than 90 percent of Greece's debt.
That means the burden of any further debt relief - which
Athens hopes will ensue once it hits its financial targets this
year - will fall on euro zone states tired of Greece's seemingly
endless funding needs and poor record on reforms.
Germany in recent weeks has repeatedly ruled out a writedown
of Greek debt, although critics believe the government is simply
trying to hold off discussion on it until its election.
Athens has avoided bankruptcy so far thanks only to over 240
billion euros in aid from the "troika" of IMF, European Central
Bank and European Commission. The EU justice commissioner called
this week for the troika to be dissolved, though other senior
euro zone officials have since defended it.
SCHAEUBLE MAKES GOODWILL GESTURE
In a gesture of goodwill towards Greece, Schaeuble signed a
deal offering 100 million euros for a fund to help pull the
country out of a recession that is now in its sixth year.
"The main aim of our visit was to recognise the great
progress Greece has made in overcoming its problems, which are
not easy to deal with," he said.
"There is still a lot to be done. A lot of effort is being
made and the tough reforms are hitting a lot of people in Greece
hard - you have to have a lot of respect for that."
That has failed to impress Greeks, who blame Germany's
insistence on fiscal rigour for record unemployment of 27
percent and plummeting living standards that have driven up
suicides and stoked near-daily protests and strikes.
"Hail, Schaeuble!" the leftist Avgi newspaper screamed on
its front page on Thursday. "The moribund salute you," it wrote
above a stern-looking photograph of the minister.
Haunted by the memory of rowdy protests that engulfed Athens
when Merkel visited, authorities closed off most of the city
centre including Syntagma Square before parliament, the focus of
often violent protests against spending cuts.
Some 3,500 police were deployed in the streets of Athens,
while another 3,000 were on standby.
Demonstrations and groups of more than three people holding
banners and shouting slogans were also banned from 9 a.m. to 8
p.m. local time. Central metro stations were shut.
The radical leftist Syriza opposition party denounced the
ban as a "coup-like" move and led a small evening rally of a few
hundred people after the departure of Schaeuble, who it called
the "architect of austerity policies in our country".
"Who is Mr Schaeuble for you to prohibit Greek citizens from
protesting against austerity?" asked Panagiotis Lafazanis, a
lawmaker from Syriza, keen to tear up the bailout plan. "You are
governing the country like a protectorate, a banana republic."
With riot police at each corner but no protesters in sight,
bewildered tourists wandered around an eerily empty Syntagma
Square wondering what the fuss was about.
"It was a bit too much at this point, to block off so much,"
said Greek-Canadian tourist Mara Kontopoulos. "I thought at
first the Queen of England or (U.S. President Barack) Obama was
coming, then I heard it was just him and I was like 'Oh, okay.'"