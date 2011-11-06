ATHENS Nov 6 Greek opposition leader Antonis Samaras has agreed to hold talks with Prime Minister George Papandreou if the two are invited by the country's president, a statement from his party said on Sunday.

Papandreou had earlier asked the president to host the three-way talks to break a political deadlock that threatens to push Greece closer to bankruptcy. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Harry Papachristou)