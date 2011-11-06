BRIEF-Almadex Minerals says increase to previous private placement
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement
ATHENS Nov 6 Greek opposition leader Antonis Samaras has agreed to hold talks with Prime Minister George Papandreou if the two are invited by the country's president, a statement from his party said on Sunday.
Papandreou had earlier asked the president to host the three-way talks to break a political deadlock that threatens to push Greece closer to bankruptcy. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Harry Papachristou)
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Buoyant oil prices since Donald Trump's election have provided no lasting halo effect for energy stocks as the sector's profit rebound has lacked vigor, but that could change in the week ahead with a fresh crop of quarterly scorecards.