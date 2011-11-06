ATHENS Nov 6 Leaders of Greece's ruling party and conservative opposition have yet to strike a deal on a national unity government, a minister told Reuters on Sunday.

If the two sides reach agreement, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and his cabinet could resign as early as Sunday or on Monday, said the minister, who declined to be named, after an emergency cabinet session.

Papandreou has come under fire at home and abroad for his shortlived plan for a referendum on a euro zone bailout deal. He survived a confidence vote in parliament on Saturday, but lawmakers from his party have called on him to quit. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)