ATHENS Aug 9 Greece sacked the head of its
state nickel producer LARCO on Thursday for refusing to reduce
workers' pay, the first state company chief to lose his job in
the fight to cut costs and stay hooked up to an international
bailout.
The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the president
and CEO of LARCO, Anastasios Barakos, was asked to resign for
flouting the law.
"He did not apply legislation requiring a reduction of
salaries across the wider public sector," the ministry said.
Barakos was not immediately available for comment. LARCO is
one of the world's top producers of nickel.
Ministry officials said all state corporations were told in
2011 to reduce pay by 35 percent over two years, with 25 percent
in the first year, in line with reductions in the core civil
service.
They said Barakos had written back that his company should
not be included in the law and refused the apply the cuts.
State companies normally pay much higher wages than the main
state sector. One of the coalition government's main targets to
meet pledges to international lenders to shut down, merge or
privatise these costly companies.
Data released on Thursday showed Greece's jobless rate
climbed to a new record in May, underlining how austerity
prescribed to slash deficits is hitting the economy on which
recovery depends.
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Karolina Tagaris, editing by
Rosalind Russell)