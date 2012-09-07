ATHENS, Sept 7 Greece banned cabinet ministers
from giving close family members jobs as assistants or advisers
on Friday, responding to popular anger when the speaker of the
house, in the job for only 24 hours, got his daughter a
parliamentary post last month.
Bruised by a fifth year of recession and battling to remain
inside the euro, many people in Greece accuse mainstream
political parties that have ruled for almost four decades of
cronyism in the bloated public sector.
In August, conservative lawmaker Byron Polydoras used the
single day he served as speaker of a temporary parliament to
give his daughter a permanent job in his office.
Local media called Polydoras's move "immoral", and thousands
signed up to the Facebook page "Polydoras's resignation now".
The public backlash came as unemployment data showed more
than half of Greek youth without a job, as a result of harsh
austerity policies to shore up the debt-laden country's
finances.
Greece's fragile three-party coalition is making an effort
to woo the general public before passing yet another round of
austerity measures demanded by international lenders.
In the last few weeks it has instigated law-and-order sweeps
against illegal immigrants and criminal gangs, and introduced
heating fuel subsidies and price caps on food sold in schools
and on public transport.
The government said on Thursday that its drive to clamp down
on tax evaders has netted tens of millions of euros (dollars),
as tax inspectors swooped on island resorts and rock concerts
over the summer to impose fines and seize assets.