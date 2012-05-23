ATHENS, May 23 The Bank of Greece
released the following data on Wednesday on the country's
current account balance in March.
Year-on-year, the current account gap shrank 17.3 percent to
2.13 billion euros.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011
March -2.134 -2.579
February -1.099 -1.881
January -1.492 -2.757
Year-to-March -4.725 -7.217
2011 2010
December -2.172 -1.819
Year-to-December -21.070 -22.976
-------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)