ATHENS, July 21 Greece's current account balance
swung into a deficit in May, according to balance of payments
figures released by the central bank on Monday.
The deficit stood at 246 million euros from a surplus of 70
million euros in May 2013.
Tourism revenues stood at 1.07 billion euros in May from
1.06 billion euros in the same month in 2013.
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013
January -0.295 -0.314
February -0.709 -0.684
March -0.044 -1.241
April -1.167 -1.151
May -0.246 0.070
-------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)