ATHENS, Dec 21 Greece's current account recorder a surplus in October compared to a deficit in the same month a year earlier, mainly due to a smaller balance of goods deficit as a result of cheaper oil, the Bank of Greece said on Monday. "The balance of goods deficit shrank by 721 million euros year-on-year, mainly as a result of the lower net oil import bill, owing to the fall in oil prices," the central bank said. The data showed the surplus reached 314 million euros versus a deficit of 456 million euros in October 2014. Tourism revenues dropped slightly to 961 million euros from 1.0 billion euros in the same month last year. Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66 billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. ************************************************************ CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2015 2014 January -0.847 -0.336 February -0.929 -0.729 March -0.404 -0.088 April -0.955 -1.151 May 0.407 -0.299 June 1.002 1.253 July 4.252 1.274 August 2.091 1.858 September 0.838 0.610 October 0.314 -0.456 ------------------------------------------------ Source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)