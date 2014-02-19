ATHENS, Feb 19 Greece achieved a current account
surplus in 2013, for the first time since official data began in
1948, central bank balance of payments figures showed on
Wednesday.
The country posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion
euros ($1.71 billion) in January-December last year, compared to
a deficit of 4.62 billion in 2012, helped by strong tourism
revenue, the Bank of Greece said.
Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose
16 percent year-on-year to 169 million euros in December,
bringing total revenue in the full-year of 2013 to a record 12
billion euros, up 15 percent from the previous year.
*********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012
December -0.215 -0.479
November -0.744 -0.753
October -0.351 -0.577
September 0.982 0.895
August 1.217 1.663
July 2.801 0.508
June 0.897 0.073
May 0.055 -1.228
April -1.156 -0.945
March -1.241 -2.237
February -0.684 -1.126
January -0.314 -1.447
Jan-December +1.245 -4.615
------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece