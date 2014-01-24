ATHENS, Jan 24 Greece is headed towards its first current account surplus since it joined the euro area over a decade ago, central bank balance of payments data for November last year showed on Friday. The country posted a current account surplus of 1.46 billion euros in January-November last year, compared to a deficit of 4.136 billion in the same period in 2012, helped by strong tourism revenue, the Bank of Greece said. Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, slipped 1.5 percent year-on-year to 0.191 billion euros in November, but brought total revenue in the 11 months of 2013 to 11.83 billion euros, up 15 percent, topping a government target of 11.5 billion euros for the full year. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012 November -0.744 -0.753 October -0.351 -0.577 September 0.964 0.895 August 1.221 1.663 July 2.727 0.508 June 0.663 0.073 May 0.036 -1.228 April -1.187 -0.945 March -1.285 -2.237 February -0.716 -1.126 January -0.222 -1.447 Jan-November 1.460 -4.136 ------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece