UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATHENS, April 20 Greece's current account deficit widened in February compared to the same month a year earlier while tourism receipts rose slightly, according to central bank data published on Monday. The deficit stood at 929 million euros ($1.00 billion) versus a deficit of 729 million euros ($786.30 million) in February 2014, due to a smaller surplus in the services balance and a deficit in the income account after higher interest and dividend payments. Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.657 billion euros, up from 1.089 billion in 2013, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign-currency earner. Tourism revenues rose slightly to 157 million euros in February from 135 million euros in the same month last year. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2015 2014 January -0.847 -0.336 February -0.929 -0.729 ------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.