UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATHENS, Aug 20 Greece's current account surplus shrank in June compared with the same month a year earlier, mainly due to a deterioration in the income balance, central bank data showed on Thursday. The surplus stood at 1.0 billion euros versus 1.25 billion euros in June 2014. Tourism revenues rose to 1.91 billion euros from 1.89 billion euros in the same month last year. Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66 billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. *************************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2015 2014 January -0.847 -0.336 February -0.929 -0.729 March -0.404 -0.088 April -0.955 -1.151 May 0.407 -0.299 June 1.002 1.253 ------------------------------------------------ Source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.