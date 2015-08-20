ATHENS, Aug 20 Greece's current account surplus shrank in June compared with the same month a year earlier, mainly due to a deterioration in the income balance, central bank data showed on Thursday. The surplus stood at 1.0 billion euros versus 1.25 billion euros in June 2014. Tourism revenues rose to 1.91 billion euros from 1.89 billion euros in the same month last year. Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66 billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. *************************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2015 2014 January -0.847 -0.336 February -0.929 -0.729 March -0.404 -0.088 April -0.955 -1.151 May 0.407 -0.299 June 1.002 1.253 ------------------------------------------------ Source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)